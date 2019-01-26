Exhibition features culture of repairing

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei’s Museum 207 aims to rediscover the culture of repairing tools and daily objects with its exhibition “Cherish the Old: Story of Repairs,” museum director Chen Kuo-tzu (陳國慈) said.

In the past, scarcity encouraged frugality and items were more frequently repaired than replaced, she said last week.

Such practices are environmentally friendly, mindful and remain valuable today, she added.

The exhibition explores frugality by showing objects that have been repaired, including pottery, homespun clothes, cooking pans, oil-paper umbrellas, books, tableware, chairs, fishing nets, shellac records and silk stockings, she said.

Fine ceramics bearing signs of repair from Kansanlau (江山樓), a hotel in Taipei during the Japanese colonial era, are on loan from Zhongshan Hall for the exhibition, the museum said.

Chen Cheng-ping (陳正平), one of the last active fishing net menders, is on site to demonstrate his craft to visitors, along with people who repair records, bamboo-woven vessels and ceramics, it said.

The exhibition also features interviews with repairers from across the nation, the museum said.

The show is to close on July 7 and more information is available on the museum’s Web site, the museum added.