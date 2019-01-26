Drivers to pay for cost of cleaning up debris: bureau

Staff writer, with CNA

Drivers would soon be asked to pay for the cleanup of debris or items that fall off motor vehicles on freeways if it takes more than 30 minutes to clean, the Freeway Bureau said on Thursday.

Road debris occurs about 40,000 times each year, potentially affecting road safety, bureau statistics showed.

About 7,000 of the cases involved tire treads, while the rest involved plastic or metal objects, furniture and farm animals, the bureau said.

Drivers would only need to pay when large machinery is needed to remove items on a freeway, it said.

The cost of removing other types of debris and maintaining freeway traffic would be borne by the bureau, it added.

The bureau stipulates rules regarding the pricing scheme of handling freeway debris, as drivers should be responsible for handling the debris they leave, it said.

The cost of removing road debris would be paid by drivers if it takes longer than 30 minutes to clean, and would be charged in 30-minute intervals, it said.

The bureau said that the rules are subject to change, as it also needs to amend the rules governing traffic control on freeways and expressways, which would authorize the bureau to remove debris and require drivers to foot the cleaning bill.

In addition to paying for cleaning costs, drivers could face a fine of NT$9,000, the bureau added.