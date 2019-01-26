New Marshallese envoy meets Wu

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

New Marshallese Ambassador to Taiwan Neijon Rema Edwards yesterday presented her letter of credence to Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who expressed the hope that the Marshall Islands would continue to demonstrate its support for Taiwan in the international arena.

Edwards arrived in Taiwan on Monday and met with Wu yesterday morning to discuss bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and its Pacific ally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Wu thanked Edwards for her hospitality when he and his wife visited the Marshall Islands in November last year to celebrate 20 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“[Wu] expressed his belief that Ambassador Edwards will continue to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation between the two countries based on the existing foundation,” the ministry said.

Wu also extended his gratitude to Marshallese President Hilda Heine and her Cabinet for often speaking up for Taiwan in the international arena and expressed his hope that such support would continue to help Taiwan secure meaningful participation at the UN and specialized international organizations.

During the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York in September last year, Heine said that Taiwanese deserve equal treatment and called on the UN to resolve the serious issue of 23 million people being excluded from the UN system.

“Ambassador Edwards told Minister Wu that she has been looking forward to her new role and to helping promote bilateral cooperation,” the ministry said.

The ministry said it is arranging a meeting between Edwards and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to submit her letter of credence.