Amnesty program for visa overstayers attracts hundreds

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 2,300 foreigners who have overstayed their visas have voluntarily turned themselves in since the Jan. 1 launch of an overstayers voluntary departure program, the National Immigration Agency said yesterday.

That is more than double the more than 900 who did so during the same period last year, agency data showed.

The program, coupled with the approach of the Lunar New Year holiday, provides incentives for many overstayers to surrender to the authorities, the agency said.

Under the six-month program, overstaying foreigners who surrender voluntarily are eligible for reduced punishment — no detention, a maximum overstay fine of NT$2,000 and a shorter re-entry ban, compared with those who are arrested, who could face a fine of up to NT$10,000 and a longer re-entry ban.

The agency urged the public to report illegal employers and agencies, and to encourage any overstayers they know to surrender voluntarily.

However, the dozens of Vietnamese who disappeared after entering Taiwan in four tour groups late last month would not qualify for the voluntary departure program, the agency said.

Of the 148 who vanished, 60 remained unaccounted for as of Monday, it said.