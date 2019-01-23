FDA to regulate green coffee extract

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday published a draft regulation that would require companies to add warning labels on products that contain green coffee bean extract, an ingredient used in some weight-loss supplements.

The rules would regulate the source, parts of the bean and manufacturing method, and stipulate that the daily maximum intake should be no more than 400mg, or no more than 1,500mg if the caffeine content is lower than 0.05 percent.

All food products that contain green coffee bean extract would be required to include a warning on the label that reads: “Not recommended for children under 12 years of age, pregnant women, and people with digestive problems or critical illness.”

Green — or raw — coffee beans contain a natural compound called chlorogenic acid, which has been suggested to speed up the metabolism and contribute to weight loss, so it is added to many weight-loss products, FDA official Lin Hsu-yang (林旭陽) said.

However, the agency is concerned that some consumers might harm their health through excessive consumption, he said.

Chlorogenic acid is also found in fruits such as apples, so people should not need to take an additional supplement if they eat natural foods and maintain a balanced diet, Lin said.

The FDA would take public opinions on the draft for 60 days, and if it is passed, it would take effect by late March or April at the soonest, he added.