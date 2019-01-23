CAL employees to get 2 percent raise and bonus

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

China Airlines (CAL) employees are to get a 2 percent raise and an additional NT$10,000 (US$324) on top of their regular year-end bonuses, after the company’s board of directors approved the proposal on Monday afternoon.

The nation’s largest civil airline also dismissed a rumor that chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) and president Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) were to propose a big raise for themselves at the board meeting.

The approved proposal is meant to “establish a long-term system” and care for front-line employees, it said.

A salary adjustment for Ho and Hsien was not included in the proposal, nor would any such proposal be discussed by the board during their terms, the company said.

Members of the CAL Employees’ Union on Monday morning staged a protest outside the company’s office in Taipei, accusing it of intending to reduce employees’ year-end bonuses on the grounds that the company had to pay for amortization of older aircraft and anti-trust settlement funds, even though its revenue last year rose by NT$2.6 billion to NT$156.3 billion.

EVA Airway Corp is to give its employees four months’ salary as a year-end bonus and adjust salaries, union members said.

By contrast, CAL’s year-end bonus for its employees was only about one-fourth of the highest amount they have previously received, they said.

At a news conference on Monday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) urged partially government-owned CAL to take care of its front-line workers first using the profits it earned last year.

The airline said that although it had performed exceedingly well in its cargo service, its passenger service profits failed to reach corporate goals due to a rise in aviation fuel prices, restrictions on cross-straits flight services and competition from low-cost carriers.

The airline’s personnel costs have since 2015 risen by NT$2 billion each year due to an increase in subsidies for workers, the company said, adding that it is unfair that the union simply compared the year-end bonus with that given to EVA employees.

It is regrettable that some have twisted the meaning of Article 44 in the management-labor contract to mean that the employee bonus in the 13th month is guaranteed, the company said.

The company said that it had in 2015 entrusted a consulting firm with comparing its salaries for managerial jobs with those of other airlines, with the results showing that the company’s fixed salaries for management were lower than the industry median.

CAL would be less competitive in this regard, as its bonus and subsidy system has remained unchanged for 15 years, it said.

The board also approved a proposed salary scale adjustment for management, it said.