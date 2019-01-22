Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Winter’s first snow falls

The first snow of the winter fell on Yushan (Jade Mountain, 玉山) yesterday morning with the arrival of a strong continental cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau said. Snow began falling at 10:20am and accumulated to 70mm within 25 minutes, bureau senior technical specialist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said. Not since 2008 has the winter’s first snow fallen so late. That year, the first snow of the season fell on Jan. 17 on Yushan, which is 3,952m high, the bureau said. Temperatures north of Tainan and in northeastern Taiwan are expected to fall to 10°C tomorrow morning, and to 13°C to 15°C in Kaohsiung and Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung counties due to the radiative cooling effect, it said, adding that the cold air mass is expected to begin to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

DIPLOMACY

Youth ambassadors to depart

Three groups of youth ambassadors are to embark today on an 11-day trip to two Asian nations as part of the government’s New Southbound Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The 20 youth ambassadors are to depart for Vietnam, where they are to visit political, economic and cultural institutions, and international organizations in the capital, Hanoi, and the country’s largest city, Ho Chi Minh City, ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said. On the second leg of the tour, they are to visit the Philippines, Lee said, adding that the trip is sponsored by the ministry. The youth ambassadors would engage in exchanges with students and Taiwanese businesspeople, he said. The youth ambassadors were selected from Ching Cheng High School in Changhua County, Deguang Catholic High School in Tainan and Taoyuan Municipal Wu-Ling Senior High School, Lee said.