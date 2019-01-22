Ministry to launch internship program with Uber

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Science and Technology is to work with Uber Technologies Inc to cultivate talent for the development of autonomous driving systems, it said yesterday, adding that it would send domestic talent to intern at the firm’s headquarters in the US.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hsu Yu-chin (許有進) last week led a delegation of Taiwanese start-ups on a visit to the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, after they presented their firms at this year’s CES gadgets expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, which ended on Jan. 12.

The ministry has invited Uber Taiwan to serve as a corporate partner of its Taiwan Tech Arena incubation platform, which opened at the Taipei Arena in June last year, Hsu said, adding that the two sides would organize networking events together.

The ministry is also planning a bilateral talent cultivation program, in which it would send domestic high-tech talent on internships at the Uber headquarters for six to 12 months, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs official Huang Kuan-yu (黃冠毓) said.

The internship program would prospectively offer doctorate holders with high-tech expertise subsidies during their internships, Huang said, but added selection details are still in the works.

The ministry last month opened an overseas office in Boston to expand Taiwan-US collaboration in technology, the fifth one following offices in Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Houston.

In related news, Taiwan’s first closed test track for autonomous vehicles , covering about 1.75 hectares, is to open in Tainan in the second half of next month, an official said yesterday.

High-ranking officials from different ministries are to join the inaugural ceremony, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.