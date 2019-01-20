Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Cold front expected today

Taiwan could see much colder weather this week under the influence of a cold air mass between today and Friday, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to be the coldest days, with lows possibly sliding to 12°C in Taipei and 11°C in coastal areas, forecasters said. The cold air mass is also expected to bring rain across Taiwan early in the week, with mountains higher than 3,000m expected to see snow tomorrow and on Tuesday, the bureau said. From Wednesday, when the cold air is expected to peak, the weather pattern is expected to shift to dry and sunny, the bureau said. On Tuesday and Wednesday the cold air could cause the lowest temperatures in the north and center since winter began, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), formerly the bureau’s forecast center director and currently a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. Cold and wet weather is expected today, with temperatures dropping to 14°C in the north, the bureau said.

DIPLOMACY

Chabot cochairs caucus

US Representative Steve Chabot, a long-time supporter of Taiwan, was on Friday elected as the new cochair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus in the US House of Representatives, the Washington-based Formosan Association for Public Affairs said. The other cochairs are US representatives Gerry Connolly, Mario Diaz-Balart and Albio Sires, the association said on Facebook on Friday. The caucus was founded in 2002 by Chabot and three other representatives: Sherrod Brown, Dana Rohrabacher and Robert Wexler. A staunch friend of Taiwan and a former chairman of the Asia and the Pacific Subcommittee of the House Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Chabot introduced the Taiwan Travel Act in the House of Representatives in 2017.

SOCIETY

Lost phone washes ashore

A Kaohsiung resident has gotten back an iPhone 7 that was lost in southern Taiwan two months ago, but was found in coastal wetlands in Taoyuan in the north. Dayuan Police Station Chief Lin Yi-min (林藝閔) on Friday said that the station received an iPhone 7 from a person, who said that he picked it up in a wetland in the city on Jan. 12. After removing it from a waterproof bag, police officers charged the phone, hoping to find traces of its owner, Lin said. As no password was set for the device, Taoyuan police were able to locate its owner through information on its SIM card with the help of a telecom company. The owner, a man surnamed Sun (孫) from Kaohsiung, said that the iPhone fell into the sea when he was in the water in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) in November last year. “I did not expect to recover my iPhone, as I had no idea where it went,” he said.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Illustrators exhibit in Italy

Nine graphic illustrators are to represent Taiwan at the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition in Italy from April 1 to April 4, the Taipei Book Fair Foundation said. The illustrators were selected by the Italian book fair organizers after submissions were received from 2,901 individuals in 62 countries and would display their works at the exhibition with 67 other illustrators from 26 countries, the foundation said. The exhibition is a showcase for the latest trends in illustration and held as part of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair. The exhibition, launched in 1967, offers young emerging illustrators professional opportunities, organizers said.