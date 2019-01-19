Archeology museum wins gold with restroom design

By Chen Hsin-yu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Shihsanhang Museum of Archeology in New Taipei City on Saturday last week received two Golden Quality Awards for its public restrooms.

The award recognizes creativity in public restrooms, and at tourism and recreational sites.

It was the sixth time that the museum won the annual award, which was presented by New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜).

Fifty-five other participants won the prize this year.

The restroom is an extension of the exhibition, museum director Chen Chun-lan (陳春蘭) said.

Apart from fulfilling the basic needs of safety and convenience, the museum also introduced elements of archeology, ethnology and other key aspects of the museum to bring art closer to everyday life, she said.

The family restrooms include child-sized toilets and urinals, and both the women’s and men’s restrooms have diaper changing stations, Chen said.

The breastfeeding room is equipped with a diaper changing station, a baby bottle sterilizer and a refrigerator, she added.

The museum also provides diapers, disposable nursing pads and wet wipes free of charge.

It uses coffee grounds as natural air fresheners and makes its own detergent using peels from locally grown grapefruit.

The museum was in 2016 certified as an environmental education facility by the Environmental Protection Administration.