Poll: 90% want new job after holiday

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 90 percent of workers in the nation plan to look for a new job after the Lunar New Year holiday, with more than half of them eyeing higher pay, a survey released on Monday showed.

Online job bank Yes123 said that 90.7 percent of the poll’s 1,204 respondents said they aim to land a new job after the nine-day holiday, which ends on Feb. 10.

The ratio was the highest since the job bank started to conduct the annual survey in 2008, Yes123 said.

Workers wanting to change jobs tend to do so after receiving their year-end bonuses before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Although the local economy has shown signs of slower growth this year, workers are still hoping that a job change would boost their income, company spokesman Yang Tsung-bin (楊宗斌) said.

Several Taiwanese entrepreneurs in China have expressed a desire to return to Taiwan due to US-China trade tensions, heightening expectations among respondents of more job opportunities, Yang said.

A number of the Taiwanese companies plan to relocate their businesses or factories to Southeast Asian nations, which could also mean more opportunities for jobseekers to find work overseas.

The survey found that 84.6 percent of those who want to find a new job are interested in working overseas, hoping that they could earn more than double what they make in Taiwan.

According to the survey, 54.9 percent of those who plan to land a new job said they were not happy with their pay, 41.2 percent said they were not happy with their benefits, 33.4 percent said their companies lacked opportunities for promotion and 31.1 percent said they were pessimistic about their companies’ prospects.

In addition, 28.4 percent said their current job did not allow them to make good use of their talents and 27 percent said they did not like what they are currently doing.

Another 22 percent cited low bonuses, 20.6 percent complained of long work hours and 19.2 percent of heavy workloads as reasons for wanting to change jobs, the survey showed.

The average pay that those looking for new jobs would ask for was NT$33,980, up 6.6 percent from a similar survey conducted last year.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 26 last year to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.82 percentage points.