Lunar New Year calligraphy event to be held in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

A traditional Chinese calligraphy couplet event, featuring more than 100 calligraphers, is to be held at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Saturday to welcome the arrival of Lunar New Year.

The organizers of the event, which has been held annually for more than 30 years, have invited 108 calligraphers and 70 distinguished guests, including Taiwanese entertainer Mickey Huang (黃子佼) and opera star Chen Ya-lan (陳亞蘭), the hall said in a statement.

The couplets are to contain auspicious phrases for people to embrace the Lunar New Year and numbered tickets are to be handed out on a first come, first served basis for those who would like to take a couplet home, the statement said.

Other activities at the event include paper silhouette cutting by master Chen Mao-chuan (陳茂泉), and traditional Dunhuang and modern dance performances by Taipei City Datong Community College and Taipei First Girls’ High School.

There is also to be a taichi demonstration by members of the local community, the statement said.

The event is to begin at 10am and run until noon, with the tickets for couplets to be handed out starting at 9:30am, the statement said.