Local artists reimagine album covers

By Ho Tsung-han and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of album cover art reimagined by 26 illustrators is taking place at Mangasick (漫畫私倉), a comic book store in Taipei’s Gongguan area (公館), until Jan. 28.

Illustrators were asked to imagine that the artist of an album they had enjoyed had asked them to design the cover art for them, deputy store manager Huang Hung-yen (黃鴻硯) said.

The group exhibition includes works by veteran comic book artist Fish Wang (王登鈺), Huang said.

The albums the artists chose spanned about three decades, he said, adding that no one chose the same album.

The albums they redesigned included Fei Yu-ching’s (費玉清) 1986 album Yi Fu Jung (憶芙蓉); Deca Joins’ Go Slow, released last year; Lin Chung’s (林強) 1990 album Marching Forward (向前走); Tom Chang’s (張雨生) 1997 album Duplicity (口是心非); Jay Chou’s (周杰倫) 2006 album Still Fantasy (依然范特西); and S.H.E.’s 2003 album Super Star.

Wang chose to redesign the cover art for Blacklist Studio’s (黑名單工作室) 1989 album Songs of Madness (抓狂歌).

His cover art shows a mob throwing torches at a giant swine, a response to the outbreak of African swine fever in China.

Songs of Madness inspired him to learn more about Taiwan’s dark past, Wang said, adding that November’s elections made him realize that he had been “too naive.”

Revisiting the album, he could not help but ask himself whether he should “fight or simply reminisce,” he said.

Former lead singer of Ladybug, (瓢蟲) Man Yen-fen (滿延芬), who is now a comic book artist under the pseudonym Auntie Psycho (神經病阿姨), redesigned the cover of Ladybug’s 1998 album Let the Spaceman Dance (讓太空人跳舞).

She drew the cover of the band’s debut album, Ladybug (瓢蟲) in 1997, but the cover of Let the Spaceman Dance was designed by Crystal Records, Man said.

After discussing ideas with the band’s former bass player, she decided to draw the band’s four members as astronauts performing for 100 aliens in space, she said.

Although the band split many years ago, she still wanted to express her love for her former colleagues through her art, she added.