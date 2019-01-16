Scottish lawmakers thanked for support of Tsai’s opposition

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked eight Scottish parliamentarians for supporting President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) refusal to accept unification with China under a “one country, two systems” framework.

Cross-Party Group in the Scottish Parliament on Taiwan co-conveners James Dornan and Rhoda Grant on Thursday last week submitted a motion expressing regret over Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) remarks in his Jan. 2 speech marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” in which he said: “Taiwan must and will be reunited” with his country and that Taiwan must understand that independence will only bring hardship.

The motion, which noted that Xi also said Beijing reserves the right to use force and the option of taking all necessary measures against any external force that interferes with unification, was supported by Grant and fellow lawmakers Jenny Gilruth, John Finnie, Bill Kidd, Emma Harper and Ross Greer.

The parliament “understands that President Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文] of Taiwan has stated that her country would never accept unification on such a basis,” the motion said, adding that it supported her in these comments and called for continued peace between China and Taiwan.

The ministry said the Scottish group has worked tirelessly to push for exchanges between Taiwan and Scotland, including submitting motions to parliament supporting deepened bilateral relations and Taiwan’s international participation.

“The latest motion once again demonstrates the Scottish parliamentarians’ firm friendship and support toward Taiwan,” the ministry said in a news release.

Many lawmakers and legislative groups from different nations have voiced their opposition to Xi’s threat in his speech to use force and their support to Taiwan, including dozens of members of the US Congress, the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, the European Parliament-Taiwan Friendship Group and the Belgian Parliament’s Belgium-Taiwan Friendship Group.