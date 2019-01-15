Seller of protected birds a serial offender, court says

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man for catching protected birds in the mountains of Nantou County, after he was caught selling the birds on the black market.

The man surnamed Yu (游), 70, was found guilty of breaching provisions of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) and was sentenced to 10 months in jail, which was commuted to a fine of NT$300,000.

Nantou police arrested Yu in 2016 and 2017 when they found him in possession of birds with colorful plumage which were listed as protected species.

They included the class 2 protected Formosan yellow tit and maroon oriole, as well as the class 3 protected rufous-breasted blue flycatcher.

Court documents showed that Yu had a history of illegally catching protected birds, as police had also arrested him in 2012 for catching a green-backed tit, a Formosan yuhina, a little forktail and a white-eared sibia.

In January last year, Nantou police raided a store operated by Yu after receiving a complaint and seized seven protected birds.

Yu had been selling the birds for about NT$1,000 each.

Prosecutors said that Yu had been engaged in the illegal trade for some time, and that he visited mountainous areas with nets and lures to catch the rare birds.

Yu had appealed the case, claiming that he was trying to save protected birds that had been caught in nets put up by other people, but investigators found evidence to the contrary.

The Supreme Court judges rejected a request for a suspended sentence by Yu’s lawyer, saying that Yu had shown no remorse and was a repeat offender with past arrests for similar breaches of the law.