Drugs recall cost NT$500m: doctor

A doctor has estimated that Chinese drugs that were recalled after it was discovered they contained a potentially cancer-causing ingredient resulted in additional National Health Insurance (NHI) spending of more than NT$500 million (US$16.21 million) last year.

In July last year, the Food and Drug Administration ordered the recall of millions of valsartan tablets, a blood pressure medication, after detecting of a trace of N-nitrosodimethylamine, a potential carcinogen, in the tablets supplied by Chinese pharmaceutical companies.

Taiwan Hypertension Society director Wang Tsung-tao (王宗道) said that of the approximately 2.5 million chronic hypertension patients in the nation, an estimated 10 to 20 percent were affected by the recalls and had to rebook appointments to change their prescription.

Usually chronic hypertension patients return for a checkup every three months and the medication is only available by prescription, so patients had to make an extra appointment to change drugs, he said.

According to NHI payment guidelines, a medical facility that performs a chronic hypertension examination receives a reimbursement of 2,452 relative value units (RVU) and with an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 patients needing new prescriptions, the NHI may have paid an additional 600 million to 1.2 billion RVU — between NT$500 million and NT$1 billion.

NHI Administration Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling (蔡淑鈴) said that records did not show whether there had been an increase in patients returning to change their prescription.

The 2,452 RVU for chronic hypertension does not include changing prescription, so it is unfair to say that the drug recall caused additional NHI expenditure, she said, adding that the NHI system operates under a global budget, so increased visits by patients would reduce the value of an RVU.

Taiwan Pharmacist Association spokesperson Shen Tsai-ying (沈采穎) said the NHI Administration should initiate a program to follow-up on the health of patients who had used the problematic drugs.

However, Wang said that patients who had been taking the recalled drugs should not stop taking them before discussing it with their doctor, as it could cause their blood pressure to rise to unhealthy levels and also put them at risk of a stroke.