ROC passport keeps ranking from last year at 29th place

Staff Writer, with CNA

The Republic of China (ROC) passport placed 29th in terms of the number of countries and nations that grant its holders visa-free access in this year’s Henley Passport Index, which was published on Wednesday.

The index used data from the International Air Transport Association, and was “supplemented, enhanced and updated using extensive in-house research and open-source online data,” its Web site says.

The ROC passport kept its spot from last year, the index showed, even though the number of countries and territories that grant its holders visa-free access or visa on arrival rose by one to 149 this year.

However, because of the way data are collated, there are 57 other nations above Taiwan’s ranking in the index.

China and the Philippines ranked 69th and 74th respectively, the index showed.

The index covers 199 passports and 227 countries and territories, which are updated throughout the year as visa policy changes come into effect, according to the index’s Web site.

The Japanese passport again topped the list this year with visa-free access or landing visas granted in 190 countries and territories, while Singapore and South Korea tied for second place at 189 countries and territories, the index showed.

France and Germany shared third place with access to 188 countries and territories, while Denmark, Finland, Italy and Sweden were fourth with access to 187 countries and territories, the index showed.

Malaysia ranked 12th, Hong Kong ranked 19th and Thailand placed 68th.

At the bottom of the list were Afghanistan and Iraq, whose passports offer visa-free access or landing visas in 30 countries and territories.