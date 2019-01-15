Rewards offered for tips on cosmetic surgeon’s family

Staff writer, with CNA

Authorities are offering a reward of up to NT$250,000 (US$8,103) for tips leading to the arrest of any of three fraud suspects who have fled abroad, including Internet celebrity Su Chen Tuan (蘇陳端), better known as Lady Nai Nai (貴婦奈奈).

Those offering information on the trio’s whereabouts that leads to the arrest of all three within 25 years could receive up to NT$750,000, the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said yesterday.

The other two fugitives are Su’s husband, Paul Huang (黃博健), a plastic surgeon, and father-in-law, Huang Li-hsiung (黃立雄), a physician at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

They were “involved in fraud and other cases and fled overseas before the cases were investigated,” and are believed to have gone to Canada, the bureau said in its online fugitive search system.

Bureau officials said the trio could each face up to five years in prison if found guilty of fraud.

The minimum reward for any tip-off leading to their arrests is NT$150,000 each and the highest premium is NT$250,000, the bureau said.

Su Chen, Paul Huang and Huang Li-hsiung are suspected of defrauding investors in their cosmetic clinic, Ab Initio Medicina, of about NT$1 billion. The clinic shut down unexpectedly early last month amid rumors that they had fled to the US.

They entered Canada on Jan. 5 with two other family members and reportedly applied for refugee status there.

Paul Huang is a permanent resident of Canada, but Su Chen and Huang Li-hsiung are said to have entered Canada on visitor visas that would allow them to remain there for up to six months.

An immigration attorney said that Su Chen and Huang Li-hsiung immediately filed an application for refugee status.

The National Immigration Agency said it has informed the Canada Border Services Agency that the three are wanted in Taiwan.

However, it cannot take further action, as there is no extradition treaty between the two countries, it said.