Doctor recommends immune tests to combat miscarriage

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Women who have had a miscarriage should consider getting a blood test to screen for immune disorders, as recurrent miscarriages might be caused by immune system imbalances, said Lin Li-chia (林俐嘉), a physician at Taipei City Hospital’s Yangming branch.

A 43-year-old woman identified by the pseudonym Ching-hua (敬華) had four miscarriages from age 38 to 42, with one occurring in the 31st week of pregnancy, which was especially devastating for her, Lin said.

A blood test showed that Ching-hua had high levels of anti-thyroid peroxidase — enzymes that can attack the thyroid by mistake — while her thyroid function was normal, Lin said.

Ching-hua gave birth to a healthy boy recently after taking medication for three months to control the antibodies and having regular tests during pregnancy, as well as receiving acupuncture and Chinese herbal remedies, Lin said.

Miscarriages within the first three months of pregnancy are fairly common and are usually caused by chromosomal abnormalities, while the risk of pregnancy loss increases with age, Lin said.

However, three or four miscarriage in a row is a sign that other factors are at play, she said.

In the past few years, many women under 35 with no abnormalities in the function of their ovaries or uterus have had recurrent miscarriages and were found to have an immune system imbalance, she said.

Their live birth rate increased after the immune imbalance was treated, Lin said.

Many people with an immune imbalance are not aware of the condition, Lin said, adding that the condition can also cause allergic conditions, such as urticaria, rhinitis and vulvovaginitis.

Women should also pay attention to allergies or inflammation, which might indicate immune system problems, she said.