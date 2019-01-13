Premier-designate to retain economics team: sources

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier-designate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is to retain the economics and finance team from the previous Cabinet, but would make changes in other ministries and departments, sources said yesterday.

The incoming premier’s first priority would be to boost the nation’s economy and he asked the four ministers who make up the team whether they were willing to remain in their posts, the sources said.

National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶), Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮), Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) have all been asked to stay, the sources said.

Among those to be tapped as members of the new Cabinet are former Taichung mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) as minister of transportation and communications, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Deputy Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) as EPA minister and Council of Agriculture Acting Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) as council minister, the sources said.

Former DPP legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), who like Su and Lin was defeated in the local elections on Nov. 24 last year, is to be deputy premier, while former acting Tainan mayor Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) would be Executive Yuan secretary-general, the sources said.

They added that Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and Executive Yuan Deputy Secretary-General Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) have been asked to stay on, while Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) would be the new minister of education.

The position of education minister has been vacant since Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) tendered his resignation on Dec. 25 last year after approving the appointment of Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) as National Taiwan University president.

The government had held back approval for nearly a year, a position that cost the two education ministers who preceded Yeh their jobs. The new Cabinet is to be sworn in tomorrow.