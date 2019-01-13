High schoolers build app to track down restrooms

By Liu Wan-chun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A group of high-school students in Tainan has designed a series of mobile applications to be released from next month, including one that helps people find public restrooms.

After taking National Tainan Second Senior High School’s first-ever course on international information technology for a semester, the 35 students together designed 11 mobile apps aimed at solving everyday problems, instructor Tu Yi-lang (涂益郎) said on Thursday.

The restroom app was designed by first-year students Wu Hsuan-ta (吳軒達), Chuang Tzu-ching (莊子靚), Hou Yi-fan (侯怡帆) and Wu Yu-jen (吳育任).

For now, it helps locate public restrooms in the vicinity of nine popular tourist attractions, including the Chihkan Tower (赤崁樓), Hayashi Department Store (林百貨), Tainan Art Museum, Guohua Street (國華街) and Fujhong Street (府中街).

The app also tells users whether a restroom has toilet paper and provides a cleanliness rating.

Another app, designed by Chien Jui-kuan (簡睿寬), Wang Cheng-yang (王政揚) and Hsiao Yi-ping (蕭佾平), helps users track their daily calorie intake and control their diets based on their height, weight, age, exercise patterns and other factors.

Chien, Wang and Hsiao said that they are working on making their app more sophisticated and would be entering it into a competition.

The other apps include one that aims to tackle cellphone addiction, and one that locates beverage chains and themed restaurants near school campuses, Tu said.

The apps would be made available on Google Play, he added.