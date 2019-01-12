Ministry announces change to Canadian visa rules

Staff writer, with CNA

Starting this month, young Canadian nationals can apply for a working holiday visa after arriving in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The Taiwan-Canada reciprocal working holiday agreement, known as the Youth Mobility Program, began in 2010 and has an annual quota of 1,200.

Under the program, Republic of China and Canadian passport holders aged 18 to 35 can travel and work in each other’s country for up to a year.

Previously, Canadians who wanted to take advantage of the program had to apply at Taiwan’s representative offices in Ottawa, Toronto or Vancouver.

However, the ministry said that Canadians who meet the working holiday qualifications and are already in Taiwan on another visa would be allowed to apply for a working holiday visa locally.

Those who wish to do so can apply at the ministry’s Bureau of Consular Affairs headquarters in Taipei or the ministry’s regional offices in Taichung, Chiayi, Kaohsiung and Hualien.

Ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said that the decision was made to encourage more young Canadians to visit the country.

Canada is one of 16 countries to have inked a working holiday deal with Taiwan.

The other 15 are Japan, South Korea, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Australia, the ministry said.