Woman jailed after killing family

By Huang Chia-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Wang Huang Pao-mei (王黃寶美) was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined NT$2.55 million (US$82,787) for the consensual homicide of her husband, premeditated murder of her daughter and insurance fraud, the Ciaotou District Court ruled on Tuesday.

Wang Huang murdered her daughter, Wang Hsiu-feng (王秀鳳), who had intellectual disabilities, by persuading her to drink rat poison mixed with methanol, the court said.

Wang Huang claimed that her daughter was murdered after being raped, and misled police by saying she liked to drink and was often lured by promises of alcohol, the court said.

Wang Huang received NT$2.55 million — NT$550,000 from a life insurance policy and NT$2 million from accident insurance — on her daughter’s death, the court said.

A police investigation into Wang Hsiu-feng’s death was inconclusive and was not revisited until Wang Huang attempted to claim an insurance payout after her husband’s death, the court said.

Wang Yi-hsiang (王義祥) had agreed to being killed after a long illness, the court said.

The collegiate bench presiding over the case said that Wang Huang’s motive for murdering Wang Hsiu-feng was that she was tired of caring for an intellectually disabled person.

It was different from an indiscriminate killing and does not warrant the death penalty or a life sentence, the court said.

While the accused did not turn herself in, she was cooperative during the course of the investigation and has thus shown contrition, the court said.