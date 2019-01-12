Nauruan president rejects ‘one country, two systems’

By Peng Wan-hsin / Staff reporter

Nauruan President Baron Divavesi Waqa yesterday said that he opposes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) proposal of the “one country, two systems” framework for Taiwan as he reiterated his country’s support for Taiwan.

Waqa made the remarks during a news conference in Taipei.

The comments came after Xi on Wednesday last week called on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to explore a Taiwanese version of “one country, two systems.”

The “one country, two systems” framework was proposed by then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in the early 1980s as model for China to govern Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, which had capitalist economies.

The relationship between Taiwan and Nauru is one of mutual cooperation as “not just friends, but a family,” Waqa said, adding that Nauru would continue to support Taiwan.

Playing a ukulele gifted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Waqa sang US composer Wayland Holyfield’s You’re My Best Friend.

China’s influence in the South Pacific region is growing and it aims to seduce Pacific nations economically by financing infrastructure projects in the region, Waqa said.

Nauru would not take part in such projects and does not approve of China’s strategy in the region, he said.

Waqa arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a five-day state visit with a delegation of 13 members.

Additional reporting by CNA