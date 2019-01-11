Monsoon to push down temperatures starting tomorrow

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The temperature is likely to fall tomorrow afternoon as the northeast monsoon strengthens, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Except for showers on the east coast and in mountainous areas in the north, cloudy skies are forecast for most of the north today and tomorrow, while cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the center and south, the bureau said.

However, the monsoon would strengthen from tomorrow and its influence would be felt until Wednesday, it said.

From tomorrow afternoon to Sunday, highs in north and east are to drop by up to 4°C due to an increase in clouds and humidity, with lows ranging from 17°C to 19°C nationwide, the bureau said.

Isolated showers are forecast in the east until Wednesday and especially in the north, which would be wet and cold throughout the day with lows of 15°C, it said.

Tomorrow, visibility on the west coast and Matsu would be low because of fog, it added.

There has not been a cold wave since winter officially began last month, but the bureau did not exclude the possibility that one would arrive before March.

Winter generally lasts from December to February. The bureau officially defines a cold wave as the temperature in Taipei dropping below 10°C.

The first cold wave in the 1987-to-1988 winter season did not occur until March 7, Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said, adding that the bureau would monitor atmospheric developments.

Bureau records show that 2017 was the only year without a cold wave, Lu said.

The lowest temperature recorded in Taipei that year was 10.4°C, just short of the criteria for a cold wave, Lu added.

It is too early to say if a cold wave would occur this year, National Central University adjunct associate professor in atmospheric sciences Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said, adding that it would be easier to predict halfway through next month.