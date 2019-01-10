Play exploring diverse families opens in April

By Chen Yu-hsun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Roommates (單身租隊友), a play produced by the Yang Ching Hsiang Ensemble, is to open at the Wellspring Theater in Taipei on April 6.

Written by Taipei Literature Award winner Wu Chin-jung (吳瑾蓉), the play stars Tu You-jen (涂又仁), Kim Cheng (程鈺婷), Lin Chia-chi (林家麒), Ray Kang Ho (何瑞康), and Huang Lu Tzu-yin (黃路梓茵), who is better known by her stage name Lulu.

Roommates explores the meaning of family through characters who are roommates, but not married, in a living room setting, director Yang Ching-hsiang (楊景翔) said on Sunday.

As a 38-year-old, he is anxious about marriage and starting a family, he said, adding that everyone’s definition of family is different.

In the past, the ensemble’s performances have largely focused on specific issues, he said.

Yang said that he wanted to use lighthearted scenes to portray a family structure that is built upon friendship and shows different types of family, and was inspired by the US sitcom Friends.

Huang, who cohosts the television variety show Hot Door Night (綜藝大熱門) and is to be making her stage debut in Roommates, said that her childhood dream was to become a stage actor.

To promote the play, the ensemble said it worked with the team behind Tu’s YouTube channel to create a series of videos, the first of which has already been posted.

By using a different marketing strategy and humor, it could attract younger audiences to the theater, the ensemble added.

Roommates is to run for 12 performances until April 21.