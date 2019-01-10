Nation sees fifth-hottest year on record

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation last year saw its fifth-highest average temperature on record, continuing a trend of record-high temperatures seen worldwide over the past four years.

The average temperature in Taiwan was 24.22°C last year, after hitting an all-time high of 24.4°C in 2016 and 2017, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The second-highest average temperature was recorded in 1998 at 24.39°C and the fourth-highest was 24.3°C in 2015, it said.

Global average temperatures have been following a similar trend due to the effects of global warming, with the past four years being the four hottest on record for the planet, the bureau said.

“The world is getting warmer and we are seeing a similar trend in Taiwan,” bureau official Lee Ming-ying (李明營) said.

Last year’s global average temperature of 14.7°C was the fourth-highest on record and was 0.4°C warmer than the average from 1981 to 2010, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

“Dramatic climatic events like the warm and dry summer in large parts of Europe or the increasing temperature around the Arctic regions are alarming signs to all of us. Only by combining our efforts can we make a difference and preserve our planet for future generations,” C3S head Jean-Noel Thepaut said.

Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), an adjunct assistant professor at National Central University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, said that there are indications the warming pattern in Taiwan would likely be more pronounced in winter rather than summer.

“Temperatures in the summer are likely to stay around the current level, while winter could be increasingly warmer,” he said.

The average temperature last month was 20.9°C, the third-highest level for the month since the bureau started keeping records in 1947, the bureau said.