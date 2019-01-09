Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

El Salvador visa ties cut

Visa-free treatment for El Salvador passport holders has ended after the former ally last month announced it would no longer allow Taiwanese visa exemptions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The government had on July 2017 announced a reciprocal visa-free entry program with El Salvador for a stay of up to 90 days as part of efforts to build closer ties with its diplomatic allies. The two countries on Aug. 21 last year cut ties after the Central American nation switched recognition to Beijing. “We learned of the decision on El Salvador’s part to cancel the visa-free treatment to Taiwanese passport holders early last month. Based on the principle of reciprocity, we therefore decided to cancel the visa-free treatment to El Salvador’s passport holders as well, starting on Dec. 12,” Ministry deputy spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

SOCIETY

Five more travelers found

Another five of the 148 Vietnamese nationals who disappeared shortly after arriving last month were found on Monday, the National Immigration Agency said. As of 3:40pm, 52 of the 148 tourists had been located, the agency said. Of those found so far, 24 have been arrested and 28 surrendered to police. The agency said that 152 of the 153 people who entered Taiwan as part of four tour groups that arrived on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 were reported “missing” after entering the country. Some of the travelers said they spent between NT$20,000 and NT$70,000 to be part of the tour groups before “disappearing” with the help of friends, Vietnamese media outlet VnExpress reported on Dec. 29. The government is offering a reward of up to NT$4,000 for information leading to the arrest of the travelers who have yet to be found.