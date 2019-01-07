DPP whip calls for ‘rationality’ during budget negotiations

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

With the Legislative Yuan scheduled to begin the first round of cross-caucus negotiations about the general budget during an extraordinary session today, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) urged all caucuses to keep the process rational and retract as many unnecessary motions as possible.

As of Friday, the four legislative caucuses had filed 2,157 motions concerning the budget, including 1,360 by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), 491 by the New Power Party (NPP), 186 by the People First Party and 12 by the DPP, he said.

The motions include some to slash or freeze budgets, Ker said, adding that the latter would require agencies that have had their budgets frozen to deliver an oral report at the legislature before their funds can be unfrozen, which is time-consuming.

“It would be like reviewing the same budget request twice, which is simply inefficient,” he said.

He urged the caucuses to withdraw as many redundant motions as possible — for example, motions that have already been discussed and struck down during preliminary reviews.

The extraordinary session will end on Friday next week, so there is no need for a political “showdown” at this juncture, Ker said, calling on all opposition caucuses to exercise rationality.

The next regular session would be an “election session,” Ker said, adding: “I believe that nobody wants to linger [at the legislature]. Do we really want a second extraordinary session?”

“It is more important to be able to continue supervising the budget for four more years,” he said, alluding to next year’s legislative elections.