Ex-NTU candidate slams court ruling in favor of Kuan

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

National Taiwan University (NTU) professor Wu Ruey-beei (吳瑞北) on Saturday criticized the Taipei High Administrative Court’s rejection of his application to postpone university president-elect Kuan Chung-ming’s (管中閔) inauguration.

Wu, who ran for president alongside Kuan in January last year, said that the decision was based on an erroneous understanding of the case and that the presiding judge, Kuan’s colleague Hsiao Chung-jen (蕭忠仁), should have recused himself to avoid a conflict of interest.

Hsiao is an adjunct assistant professor at NTU’s Department of Finance and Kuan is a professor at the department.

The court made “an obvious mistake” by overlooking an administrative appeal that he filed three days after requesting the provisional injunction, Wu wrote on Facebook.

Wu in September filed an administrative lawsuit against the Ministry of Education and NTU, requesting that the university repeat the entire election as there had been a potential conflict of interest in the election process.

The day after the Ministry of Education announced Kuan’s appointment on Dec. 24, Wu filed for a provisional injunction requesting that Kuan’s inauguration be postponed until a court rules in the case he filed in September.

He also filed an administrative appeal with the Executive Yuan on Dec. 28 requesting that the appointment be withdrawn.

The court on Friday rejected his application for the provisional injunction, saying that it did not find postponing Kuan’s inauguration “necessary after evaluating all public and private interests involved,” it said in a statement.

According to Paragraph 3, Article 116 of the Administrative Litigation Act (行政訴訟法), the court could not approve the application because Wu had not filed an administrative appeal, it said.

The ruling on the provisional injunction means that Kuan is to take office tomorrow as scheduled.

According to Article 19 of the act, recusal is not legally required when the judge and a party in the case are colleagues, court spokesman Wang Chun-hsiung (王俊雄) said.

The original presiding judge in the case was Liu Ying-yi (劉穎怡), who was replaced by Hsiao after retiring on Dec. 28, he said.

However, he added that plaintiffs have the right to request recusal and Wu could appeal the case.

“I had no idea who the presiding judge was. He [Hsiao] did not even show up when I was summoned for questioning at the court. How could I have requested a recusal? Sounds like they are blaming it all on the plaintiff,” Wu said on Facebook.

The first court session for the administrative lawsuit that Wu filed in September is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Additional reporting by CNA