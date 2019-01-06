Kaohsiung announces love motel contest

By William Hetherington / Staff writer

The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau on Friday announced a poll in which the public and travel bloggers can vote for the 10 best love motels in the city, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported yesterday, adding that the results would be published before Valentine’s Day.

The announcement on Facebook garnered criticism, with several netizens leaving satirical comments below the post, the newspaper said.

“Why do I feel like the Kaohsiung mayor has taken an interest in sex maniacs?” one user asked.

“Why not just hold a sex competition at the same time, and see who can last the longest?” wrote another.

One user joked that the bureau could use the hostesses from the city’s “Disney Night Club” love hotel — which is not affiliated with the US-based The Walt Disney Co — in a promotional campaign for the poll.

Bureau Director Pan Heng-hsu (潘恆旭) said that the initiative had been misunderstood.

“If that’s your way of thinking, then that’s how you’ll think about it. There are also many motel guests who stay there with their children. Don’t think so negatively about motels,” he wrote.

However, some Facebook users wrote comments more supportive of the poll.

“This is a way to tie the ‘love supply chain’ together with the tourism industry. I support it,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Friends of the people who turn this into a sexual thing should be cautious, as a person like that is likely to end up as a sex criminal,” another user wrote.

Travelers often rely on the information they have prepared before departure and motels rarely join booking Web sites, Pan said.

The bureau hopes that the poll could help market the unique motels in Kaohsiung’s older districts, he said.