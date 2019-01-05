University upgrades dorms so students feel more ‘at home’

By Hung Mei-hsiu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hsinchu City’s Hsuan Chuang University has renovated its student dorms to standards that some visitors have likened to a “five-star hotel.”

The university invested NT$12 million (US$388,815) in the project, which involved repainting, refurnishing and the installation of new windows, fixtures and wood flooring in all 46 of the school’s dorm rooms.

The rooms were also converted to house four students each, providing more space than their previous five-student configuration.

The university said that it hoped the new brighter and “warmer” feel of the rooms would make students feel more at home.

The renovated rooms have been popular with students and there has been a clamor of applicants, it said.

The new dorms, which went into use in September last year, were first made available to applicants with disabilities, it added.

The university said that its location on a hilltop in the outskirts of the city lends itself to the quiet atmosphere of the campus.

The new dorms add to that and make living at the school feel like “being at home,” it said.

In addition to the renovations, the university built a student guidance center inside the dormitory building, where students can meet with mentors or just relax on sofas, the university said, adding that the center has an EasyCard-enabled automated vending machine, as well as microwaves and hot water machines for student use.

For entertainment, students can use karaoke booths installed in the center, where they can put on headphones and sing in a private soundproof space, it said.

The nation’s declining birthrate is an opportunity for universities to improve the quality of education and student life, dean Chien Shao-chi (簡紹琦) said.

The renovation of student dorm rooms is only the first step of such efforts, he said, adding that the university would seek to hire additional qualified teachers and make more improvements to the study environment.