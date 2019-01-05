Donation to help Philippine relief work

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan is to donate US$200,000 to the Philippines to assist with post-disaster relief and reconstruction efforts after a powerful storm last week killed more than 100 people in the Southeast Asian nation, the government said yesterday.

Several parts of the Philippines were struck by Tropical Depression Usman on Saturday last week, killing at least 122 people and displacing more than 300,000, CNN reported.

The Philippines is estimated to have sustained losses totaling US$6 million, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In light of the nations’ good relations and the Philippines’ humanitarian needs, the government decided to make a donation to help it with resettling people displaced by the storm and reconstruction, the ministry said.

The government would also collaborate with Manila to provide resources and assistance to those affected by the storm to ensure that their lives could return to normal as soon as possible, it said.

“The Philippines is an important country and part of the government’s New Southbound Policy. It is also our 10th-largest trading partner, with Taiwan being the eighth-largest trading partner to the Philippines,” it said.

There are about 150,000 Philippine nationals working in Taiwan, bringing both sides closer, it said.

On Tuesday last week, the ministry announced a donation of US$500,000 to Indonesia to support its relief efforts in the wake of a volcanic eruption and tsunami that hit the nation on Dec. 22.

Indonesia is also one of the 18 countries that are part of the government’s New Southbound Policy.