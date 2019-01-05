DPP whip says court ‘shielding’ Ma

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) on Thursday said that the Supreme Court had denigrated itself, as it was shielding former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) from prosecution and helping him overturn a conviction after the court ordered a retrial of a case in which Ma was found guilty of leaking confidential information.

The High Court in May last year found Ma guilty of leaking classified information obtained from wiretaps obtained during a judicial investigation into alleged improper lobbying involving Ker and then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) in 2013.

The High Court sentenced Ma to four months in prison — commutable to a fine — for breaches of the Communication Security and Surveillance Act (通訊保障及監察法). That decision overturned a district court verdict.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a retrial, saying that the High Court did not elucidate on its decision.

“Then-president Ma broke the law by meddling with an ongoing investigation. He debased the presidency by interfering with the justice system. He corrupted the law and contravened the Constitution,” Ker said.

“The Supreme Court has denigrated itself and abused its authority by ordering a retrial, a decision that was obviously made to safeguard Ma and shield him from prosecution. Ordering a retrial is ridiculous,” he said.

“I am confident a retrial will find him guilty, which would uphold the values inherent in the Constitution and preserve our constitutional democracy,” he said.

In September 2013, it was disclosed that then-prosecutor-general Huang Shyh-ming (黃世銘) had shown Ma a transcript of wiretapped conversations that were part of evidence collected in an investigation of alleged breach of trust by Ker.

In the conversations, Wang of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Ker reportedly discussed lobbying two senior judicial officials to prevent an appeal of the breach of trust case, in which Ker was found guilty, but an appeal overturned that verdict.

Prosecutors said that Ma leaked the recordings, Ker’s personal information and other data related to the probe to then-premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) and then-Presidential Office deputy secretary-general Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強).

In his initial trial, Ma said that “special presidential executive powers” allowed him to inquire about ongoing criminal investigations to prepare for potential crises that could destabilize the government.

Ma argued that he had the right to do so based on Article 44 of the Constitution, which states that the president has the right to handle disputes between branches of government.

However, the High Court ruled that the investigation into Ker and Wang did not involve a dispute between branches.

Additional reporting by CNA