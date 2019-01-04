Mercury standards to tighten as EPA adheres to UN rule

By Liu Li-jen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Some products that contain mercury are to be phased out, while others are to have stricter limits by next year, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Tuesday.

The plans are in accordance with the UN Minamata Convention on Mercury, which went into effect in August last year, Toxicology and Chemicals Division Director Hsieh Yen-ju (謝燕儒) said yesterday.

The nation would phase out nine mercury-containing products to comply with the convention, the EPA said.

While not a signatory of the convention, Taiwan intends to observe international standards and cut down on mercury pollution levels, it said.

Taiwan in 2016 released 1.99 tonnes of mercury into the atmosphere, while rivers and farmland are contaminated with the element, signifying a need to control its use, the EPA said.

A cross-agency task force of the EPA, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Council of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Finance would draft amendments or tighten standards to comply with the convention, Hsieh said.

Measures would include stepping up product inspections; prohibiting the production, export and sale of mercury; and limiting the amount of mercury allowed in products, Hsieh said.

Items to be phased out by next year include some switches, electronic relays, mercury-vapor lamps, cold cathode fluorescent lamps, external electrode fluorescent lamps, blood pressure gauges, barometers, humidity gauges and pressure sensors, the EPA said.

Dental amalgam fillings containing mercury would not be phased out, but would be subject to measures that would gradually decrease their use, it said.

Taiwan Watch Institute secretary-general Hsieh Ho-lin (謝和霖) urged the EPA to step up measures to control the substance, as substitutes for mercury dental fillings already exist.

The task force has debated the issue and would seek to reach a consensus as soon as possible, Hsieh Yen-ju said.

Mercury batteries, compact fluorescent lights, tubular lamp cosmetics, pesticides, bio-pesticides, topical antibiotics and thermometers have already been restricted and are compliant with the convention, the EPA said.

Measures implemented last year to decrease mercury content in button batteries have decreased circulation of the element nationwide by 179kg per year, it said.