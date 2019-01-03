Cross-strait ties to focus on trade: Han

Staff writer, with CNA

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday said that he hopes to establish cooperation with China, but that such exchanges would be limited to trade and economic matters.

Han said he would maintain the administrative boundaries and the authority of the city government, and would not seek to engage in exchanges with China on military, diplomatic or national defense affairs.

His comments followed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) proposals Tuesday to put forth “Four Musts” as the basis for moving relations between Taiwan and China in a positive direction and to establish a three-part security network for cross-strait exchanges.

In her New Year’s Day address, Tsai said that cross-strait negotiations must be carried out between governments or government-authorized agencies.

Asked about the president’s government-to-government proposal, Han said that Kaohsiung has clear goals for the development of cross-strait exchanges.

Kaohsiung wants to develop exchanges with China on bread-and-butter matters such as trade, which would improve people’s wellbeing, said Han, who campaigned on a platform of building cooperation between the southern city and China.

He said that local government heads in Tainan, Taoyuan and Pingtung are also considering joining Kaohsiung to promote cross-strait exchanges.