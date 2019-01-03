Former premier Yu urges Lai to continue serving

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Former premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) yesterday called on Premier William Lai (賴清德) to serve on, saying it would be best for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the public.

Yu said on Facebook that he would like to offer Lai some suggestions, because he was worried about Taiwan’s future.

“Premier Lai, please stay. Bravely take the responsibility for Taiwan and carry on,” he said.

More than a month has passed since the local elections, and it would only do the nation, the DPP and Lai himself more harm than good if he left at this point, Yu said.

With the US-China trade dispute in full swing, now is the time to encourage Taiwanese businesses operating in China to return to Taiwan, he said.

Lai performed admirably when introducing policies aimed at boosting the nation’s economy and “knows his job like the back of his hand,” so it is the “best policy” for him to stay, Yu said.

He also gave Lai advice on the Cabinet reshuffle that is under way, calling on him to look to defeated DPP candidates in the elections when soliciting Cabinet members, as “every one of them was outstanding,” while being prudent about promoting incumbent officials that had not reflected upon themselves after the elections.

“The saint has no selfish thoughts, as he always puts ordinary people’s thoughts ahead of his own,” Yu said, quoting from Chinese philosopher Laozi (老子), as he called on Lai to practice this adage.

The DPP’s credo is “Democracy foremost,” he said, reminding Lai to always remember humility in the face of public opinion.

“Asking Premier Lai to stay is the overwhelming consensus in the DPP,” Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) told reporters on the sidelines of cross-caucus negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus criticized Lai for being ambivalent about his resignation, despite saying last month that he “would leave when the time is right” to take responsibility for the DPP’s election losses.

This ambivalence has caused the Cabinet’s work to stall for more than a month, KMT caucus whip Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said, adding that several Cabinet seats remain vacant.

Separately yesterday, Cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka rejected a remark by former KMT vice secretary-general Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) that Lai had been “emotional” after learning about his possible successor, former premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

Lai was reportedly emotional and changed his mind about resigning when he heard that Su Tseng-chang was going to take over as premier, which suggested that Lai was both a “psychopath” and a “hypocrite,” Cheng said on a political talk show on Tuesday.

Cheng’s comments were pure fabrications, as well as personal attacks, which was regrettable, Kolas said.