XI JINPING’S SPEECH: China trampling on rights of Taiwanese, ministry says

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) call for Taiwan to accept its “one country, two systems” formula, saying it shows a blatant disregard for the fact that Taiwan is a democratic nation.

The ministry issued the statement in response to Xi’s speech earlier yesterday, in which he said unification under a “one country, two systems” model would “safeguard the interests and well-being of Taiwanese compatriots.”

Xi is trampling on the right of Taiwanese to determine their future and their staunch refusal to accept Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework, it said.

The Taiwanese public has seen Chinese limitations of freedom of speech and press, as well as Beijing’s oppression of Islam, Buddhism and Catholicism, it added.

As Taiwan has witnessed the conditions in Hong Kong — the “poster child” of the “one country, two systems” formula — and the Chinese government’s failure to care for its own people, guarantee its own citizens basic human rights or allow public participation in politics, Taiwanese must doubt China’s sincerity, the ministry said.

As a mature democracy, Taiwan has long been an active, contributing member of the international community, it said.

Through continued international cooperation, participation in non-governmental organizations and a willingness to offer humanitarian assistance, Taiwan has demonstrated that it values positive attitudes, pragmatism and sincerity, it said.

The ministry called on other nations to continue to support Taiwan’s democracy and sovereignty, and to witness how China is trying to limit Taiwanese’s participation in normal international activities.

It also called on the global community to see that Taiwan is a mature democracy that is not ruled by China, saying that the international community should work with Taiwan to build a world order based on freedom, democracy and human rights.