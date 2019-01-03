Bus fares to increase after Lunar New Year holiday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Co and United Highway Bus Co yesterday announced that they are to raise ticket prices on March 4 after they last month pledged to freeze the price increase until after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The two freeway bus operators originally planned to cancel some of the discounts available to medium and long-distance travelers in view of higher operational costs caused by a spike in oil prices.

However, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications urged the companies to halt the measure at least until after the Lunar New Year holiday, as oil prices have fallen and it would affect passengers.

While the companies agreed to temporarily keep their ticket prices unchanged, they announced on their Web sites that they would introduce ticket price adjustments on March 4.

However, customers who purchase tickets before March 31 could still receive special discounts, they added.

United said that it decided to cancel some discounts because of soaring operational costs in the past few years.

Ticket prices are estimated to increase by about NT$20 to NT$40 for medium to long-distance bus services, it said, adding that the special discounts before March 31 would cause prices to increase by only about NT$5 to NT$20.

Kuo-Kuang estimated that the ticket price would rise by about NT$10 to NT$40, citing similar reasons for the increase.

From March 4 to March 31, the price would only increase by NT$5 to NT20 because of special discounts, it added.

The special discounts are being offered because of the recent decline in oil price, the bus operators said, adding that whether they would continue to offer discounts in April would depend on oil prices at that time.

Meanwhile, Capital Bus and Kamalan Bus last month already implemented a new ticketing scheme, but chose to reinstate special discounts this month following discussions with ministry officials.

However, both have indicated that they are to again start implementing the new scheme some time after the Lunar New Year holiday.