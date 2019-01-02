Luxembourg work and travel program takes effect: MOFA

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

A reciprocal working holiday program between Taiwan and Luxembourg went into effect yesterday, allowing 40 people to work in each other’s country every year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

An agreement for the program was signed on Aug. 21 last year and it took effect after both sides completed their internal procedures, the ministry said in a news release, adding that the program is open to people aged 18 to 30.

Taiwanese can stay in Luxembourg for up to a year, while Luxembourgers can stay in Taiwan for up to 180 days, with an option to extend it by another 180 days, the ministry said.

The program “will allow young people from both countries to learn each other’s language and experience the local culture, lifestyle and social trends through travel, short-term employment or self-funded short-term study tours,” the ministry said, adding that the program would facilitate friendship and mutual understanding between the two sides.

The ministry advised people interested in joining the program to prepare ahead of time and abide by the host nation’s laws during their stay there.

In the event of an emergency, Taiwanese should contact the Taipei Representative Office in the EU and Belgium in Brussels, it said.

Luxembourg is the 11th European country and the 16th worldwide to sign a reciprocal working holiday program agreement with Taiwan, following Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Canada.

Only Australia does not set a cap on the maximum number of Taiwanese allowed to join the program. Japan has the highest annual quota, with 5,000 working holiday visas, followed by Canada and the UK at 1,000 each.