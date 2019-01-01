School’s rope-skipping event raises NT$80,000

By Chen Feng-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hushan Elementary School in Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯) on Thursday last week completed a 10 million rope-skips challenge, raising NT$80,000 to foster creativity in children and for books.

It was the second such event after the school’s rope-skipping challenge the previous semester, when it received NT$1 for every lap of the school’s 200m track a student or faculty member completed while skipping, the school said.

It raised NT$100,000 from the Lotus Light Charity Society in Taiwan over the semester, it said.

A bonus was that children with obesity slimmed down while smaller students became more fit from the skipping, the school said, adding that the exercise had also helped students focus on their studies.

Given that success, the school at the start of the second semester reached an agreement with the society that it would donate NT$1 for every time a student or faculty member completed 100 skip rope jumps.

The society said its donations would be capped at NT$50,000, but Nantou residents Lin Mei-hua (林美華) and Lee Ming-ken (李銘根) offered an additional NT$20,000 and NT$10,000 respectively, bringing the total to NT$80,000.

The school went one step further and set a goal of 10 million skip rope jumps before it could receive the money, which were completed last week.

School dean Yeh Chao-chi (葉兆祺) said that many of the younger students were further incentivized to complete the challenge, as older students had written software to count each skip.

We observed an improvement in student interactions over the semester, which is an added bonus, Yeh said.