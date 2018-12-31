Orchid industry demands better water management

By Yang Chin-cheng / Staff reporter

rchid industry workers on Friday urged authorities to solve issues including flooding, water supply and sewage disposal to improve the Taiwan Orchid Plantation in Tainan’s Houbi District (後壁), which they said would boost its international competitiveness.

The plantation covers about 175 hectares and has accommodated 83 businesses, with 68 currently operational.

The estate is operated by the Tainan Bureau of Agriculture, which said it has become the world’s biggest cluster of moth orchid production after 15 years of operations, generating NT$1.91 billion (US$62.1 million) in revenue this year.

In a bid to boost the plantation’s performance, the Council of Agriculture (COA) on Friday convened a forum to hear opinions from business representatives, the Taiwan Orchid Growers’ Association, state-run utility Taiwan Water Corp (台水, Taiwater) and the city government’s bureaus of agriculture and water resources.

EFFICIENCY

Industries, government officials and academics should join hands to advance the plantation’s operational efficiency as well as the competitiveness of the nation’s orchids in overseas markets, COA Deputy Minister Lee Tui-chih (李退之) said.

Orchid exports have declined by 20 million plants since 2014, when local developers faced increased competition in the global market, the association said.

European orchids have become more competitive, while the US has reduced imports from Taiwan after some states legalized the production of medicinal or recreational cannabis, the association said, urging the government and local businesses to respond to the predicament quickly.

Some representatives of the orchid industry called on authorities to improve the plantation’s water supply, sewage and drainage systems, saying that some firms had been fined up to NT$300,000 over blocked sewage pipes.

Others complained about a rent hike by the city government of 15 to 20 percent, increased prices for aquatic plants that are used in orchid production and higher costs for disposal of agricultural waste.

The plantation has an area set aside for agricultural waste, with operations possibly to be contracted out through the build-operate-transfer model, Lee said, adding that there are also plans to improve water supply.

Flooding has been alleviated following improvements to drainage systems, Tainan Bureau of Agriculture Deputy Director-General Lee Chien-yu (李建裕) said, adding that the agency is building a water tower with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes and would repair the sewage system.