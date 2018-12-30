Xin Hexing Farm and Asia Hydrogen Energy make power from pig biowaste

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

A collaboration between Xin Hexing Farm and Asia Hydrogen Energy to generate energy from pig excrement and sell it to Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) marks the first such attempt in Nantou County.

Established by Nice Garden Industrial Co to generate green energy, Xin Hexing has set up a biogas power plant that can produce 25 kilowatts of energy, the farm said.

Not only will the plant provide an alternative source of energy, it will also cut down on the environmental impact from the pigs’ biowaste, it said.

Taipower Nantou County branch director Huang Mei-lien (黃美蓮) said that the company had done everything it could to assist the farm in setting up the biogas plant.

Asia Hydrogen Energy signed a contract to sell energy to Taipower for 20 years and the plant was connected to the national grid on Tuesday after a trial run ended, Huang said.

The efforts are in line with the government’s policy for a circular economy and serve as a great model for similar joint ventures, she said, adding that Xin Hexing was the first pig farm in the nation to generate energy using biowaste.

Taipower would assist with the installation of the reusable energy infrastructure and sign contracts with people who wish to buy electricity as part of the government’s green energy policy, Huang said.

Asia Hydrogen Energy chief executive officer Tung Shu-lin (董舒麟) thanked the farm and Taipower respectively for establishing the plant and for connecting the plant to Taiwan’s power grid.