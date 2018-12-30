Banking sector expected to get raises, vice premier says

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

People working in the banking sector or at listed companies have a good chance to get a raise next year, Vice Premier Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) said on Friday.

Shih made the remark at the Cabinet’s year-end news conference, where he reviewed the economic showing over the past year and spoke about the outlook.

As of last month, the banking sector had made NT$340 billion (US$11.06 billion) more in pretax earnings compared with the same period last year, a strong impetus to grant raises to employees, he said.

Listed companies in the first three quarters generated NT$2.2 trillion in pretax net income, which was NT$340 billion more than in the same period last year, he said.

It is anticipated that the banking sector and listed companies would have generated enough revenue to give employees raises next year, he said.

GDP growth is expected to reach 2.66 percent this year, which means Taiwanese will have created about NT$500 billion in value added revenue by tomorrow, he said.

According to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ forecast, economic growth is expected to stall next year due to US-China trade issues, with GDP expected to be 2.41 percent — a figure the National Development Council had said it wanted to drive up to 2.6 percent, Shih said.

Although the US-China trade dispute would negatively affect the world economy, the government is confident that it could boost economic growth by stimulating domestic demand, he said, adding that the council on Thursday announced at a news conference that it would roll out policies before the Lunar New Year holiday in February to help reach the goal.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index has been “very stable,” rising by just 1.48 percent in the year to November from the same period last year, a small increase compared with other countries, he said.

The rate at which the index was increasing slowed to less than 0.5 percent this month, he said.

Those indicators were contributing factors to Taiwan being ranked by the World Economic Forum as among the countries with the highest macroeconomic stability this year, Shih said.

On the performance of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Shih said that in addition to closing above the 10,000-point mark for a record 16-month period, this year’s trade volume had increased by 25 percent compared with the previous year, suggesting that the economy is robust enough to provide the stock market with momentum it needs.