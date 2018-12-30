Self-driving bus program begins trials in Taichung

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A self-driving bus program on Friday began trials at the Shueinan Economic and Trade Park in Taichung’s Situn District (西屯), in the nation’s foray into the international market for self-driving vehicles.

Trials are to run through Jan. 20 for the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)-led program, with plans to have buses operating on public roads in 2020.

The institute also launched an expo to highlight companies involved in the program, including Lite-On Technology and Mobiletron Co Ltd.

Chiueh Tzi-cker (闕志克), director-general of ITRI’s Information and Communications Research Laboratories, said that the shift to automated and electric vehicles is an international trend, and the inclusion of the industrial sector should help make Taiwan a first-rate provider for foreign vendors.

The institute’s Surround Sensing Subsystem Project combines Taiwan’s abilities in electronics and information technology, Chiueh said, adding that while the system requires too much energy to be used in a sedan, it is a boon for self-driving buses, as they have fixed routes.

The technology behind self-driving vehicles involves hardware and software that provides sensory data, such as GPS, LIDAR technology — which uses laser pulses to detect hazards on the road — cameras and the Internet, he said.

Mobiletron chairman Tsai Yu-ching (蔡裕慶) said that the nation’s IT sector and hardware manufacturing capabilities have matured, but new markets need to be found.

Tsai commended the institute’s research, saying that previous research has not focused on helping improve public facilities.

The high-tech components in the system would provide a great industrial opportunity, he said.

The buses would have a great advantage in Southeast Asia over competitors, as they are designed to be compatible with Taiwan’s unique weather conditions and intricate transportation system, Tsai said.

Taiwan should focus on collaborating with foreign and domestic companies involved in infrastructure construction, and replace metro lines with self-driving buses, he said.

Tsai called for the government to focus on creating systems and factories focused on exports as part of its New Southbound Policy, and said that the institute and its partner companies should seek to build a medium-sized self-driving bus that could be mass-produced by next year.

Such buses would solve the problem of getting people from their homes to mass-transit systems and back, he said, adding that without such a solution, the public would continue to lean toward scooters and cars.