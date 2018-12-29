Immigration Act draft finalized

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of the Interior has finalized a draft amendment to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法) that seeks to simplify administrative procedures when applying for residency, and protect the rights of foreign spouses and their children.

The amendment would allow certain categories of foreign professionals employed in Taiwan to directly apply for an alien resident certificate (ARC) without having to first obtain a resident visa, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said on Thursday.

The categories would include consultants employed by the government, academics at universities and talent recruited on the basis of economic immigration regulations, the agency said in a statement.

The draft also stipulates that holders of Republic of China passports who have no household registration in Taiwan would no longer need to apply for an entry permit.

They could also apply for residency if they have lived in Taiwan for at least five years and have been in the country for more than 183 days each year, the draft says.

If a person who has made a special contribution to the nation, or is a senior professional or an investor, applies for permanent residency, their children younger than 20, as well as their adult children with physical or mental disabilities would be able to apply for permanent residency at the same time, the NIA said.

Immigrants who divorce their Taiwanese spouses on the grounds of domestic violence and do not remarry would have the right to remain in Taiwan on an ARC under the draft bill.

The same would apply to foreign spouses who have to care for their minor children or have visitation rights.