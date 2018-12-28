AIT says US government shutdown not affecting it

Staff writer, with CNA

The ongoing shutdown of the US government would not affect the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung, the de facto US embassy in Taiwan said yesterday.

“The lapse in US federal appropriations does not affect scheduled passport, visa and American citizen services at the American Institute in Taiwan, or scheduled passport and American citizen services at the AIT Kaohsiung Office,” acting AIT spokesperson Eric Aldrich told the Central News Agency.

“AIT remains open and is focused on carrying out functions related to protecting security, health and safety,” he added.

The AIT represents US interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Aldrich’s comments came after the AIT Facebook page said earlier yesterday that the shutdown, which started at midnight on Friday last week, would have little effect on its operations other than that its Facebook account would not be regularly updated until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information, in line with global guidelines.

The US federal government shutdown came after US Congress and the White House failed to reach a deal to avert the shuttering of several departments, foreign media reports said.

It is the first time in 40 years that the government has been closed three times in a year, they said.