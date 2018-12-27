Premier praises law enforcement for heroin seizure

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday praised law enforcement agencies involved in the dismantling of a heroin smuggling ring, shortly after an announcement by the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office.

Speaking at a news conference, Lai thanked Pingtung prosecutors, police and coastal patrol authorities for working together to break the case.

On Nov. 19, 470kg of heroin was seized from a culvert on a beach beside Provincial Highway 26 and 10 people were detained, the office said.

The haul, worth NT$6 billion (US$194.71 million), was the nation’s second-largest ever seized, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said.

Drug trafficking rings ship narcotics from Southeast Asian countries to waters near Taiwan and use rafts to transport them to coastal areas, where they are hidden in culverts near highways, one prosecutor involved in the case said, adding that accomplices then collect them in sports utility vehicles.

The case was cracked because of a tip-off provided by someone involved in another case late last year, the office said.