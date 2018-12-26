Traffic control to be instituted for flag-raising

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Traffic control measures are to be in place in the area surrounding the Presidential Office Building from tomorrow until Tuesday next week in preparation for a flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day, the Taipei Police Department said yesterday.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place from 5am to 8am on Tuesday at the plaza in front of the Presidential Office Building, the department’s traffic division said.

Rehearsals are to take place from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, it said.

The areas east of Chongqing S Road, south of Baoqing Road, west of Gongyuan Road and north of Guiyang Street are to be under traffic control, it added.

Traffic control measures would be in place on sections of Ketagalan Boulevard from 9am tomorrow to 9pm on Monday to allow organizers to set up the event, the division said.

For the ceremony, traffic control measures would be introduced in three phases starting at 9pm on Monday through 1pm on Tuesday, it said.

From 9pm on Monday until 4:30am on Tuesday, the traffic control zone is to include the areas east of Boai Road, south of Baoqing Road, west of Gongyuan Road and north of Guiyang Street, the division said.

From 4am to 8am on Tuesday, the zone is to expand to include the areas east of Boai Road; south of Hengyang Road, Xiangyang Road and Changde Street; west of Zhongshan S Road; and north of Aiguo W Road, it said.

From 8am to 1pm on Tuesday, the zone is to include the section of Ketagalan Boulevard between Chongqing S Road and Gongyuan Road, as well as the sections of Chongqing S Road and Huaining Street between Baoqing Road and Guiyang Street, it added.

The Taipei Public Transportation Office is to direct public buses away from the area, the division said, asking that residents remove their vehicles from parking spaces on the affected sections of Guiyang Street, Baoqing Road and Huaining Street ahead of the event.