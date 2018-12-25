Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ARMED FORCES

Woman promoted to general

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has approved the promotion of 26 senior military officers, including a woman who would become one of only three serving female generals, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. Eight officers are to be promoted to two-star general, while 18 would be moved up to one-star general, the ministry said in a statement. The head of the Matsu Defense Command’s political warfare section, Ku Li-tu (辜麗都), is to be promoted to one-star general, becoming the nation’s third serving female general and the first woman to gain that rank since Tsai assumed office in May 2016. The other two women are Major General Chen Yu-lin (陳育琳) of the Sixth Army Corps and Major General Chang Te-lan (張德蘭) of the National Security Bureau.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Wu unaware of transfer

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday said he had not been informed that he would be transferred back to his former post as head of the National Security Council, as was reported by the Chinese-language China Times earlier in the day. The Presidential Office also released a similar statement, saying that it had no information about a transfer. However, Wu confirmed that his top aide, Vincent Chao (趙怡翔), would soon be posted to Washington, although not as deputy representative to the US, as the China Times had reported, but as secretary. Before Wu was appointed foreign minister on Feb. 26, he had since President Tsai Ing-wen’s election as chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party in 2014 been her adviser on national security matters.

SOCIETY

Floral expo free for locals

From Tuesday next week, entry to the Taichung World Flora Exposition is to be free for Taichung residents and children aged 12 or under, whether from Taiwan or overseas. Allowing residents to visit the nearly six-month-long floral extravaganza for free was part of the political platform of Taichung mayor-elect Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) during her campaign. After her election victory on Nov. 24, Lu expanded the offer to include all children aged 12 or under. The expo, organized by the Taichung City Government, opened on Nov. 3 and is to close on April 24. It has exhibitions in Houli (后里), Fongyuan (豐原) and Waipu (外埔) districts. Visits to the Fengyuan park are free, but entry to the Houli and Waipu parks ranges from NT$150 to NT$350. Lu is to be sworn in as Taichung mayor today.

LABOR

Aid Indonesian workers: MOL

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) yesterday urged employers to take the initiative in helping migrant workers who are from areas in Indonesia that were hit by a tsunami on Saturday. Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) made the appeal in a statement in which she urged employers to assist Indonesian employees who needed to fly home to check on their families in the aftermath of the disaster. Apart from Hsu’s statement, the ministry also expressed Taiwan’s deep condolences for the victims of the natural disaster and pledged its full support in helping workers whose families back home were affected by the tsunami. Through the ministry’s 1955 hotline, workers can get information on the casualties and damage caused by the tsunami, and on how to apply for leave from work so that they can return home to be with their families, the statement said.